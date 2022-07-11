Head to Head Analysis: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) & Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 14.17% 3.02% 1.37% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

68.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 6.22 $17.62 million $0.20 55.00 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Medical REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Medical REIT and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 43.29%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

