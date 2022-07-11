Head-To-Head Survey: Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) versus Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta N/A N/A N/A Surmodics -10.80% -6.22% -4.63%

94.4% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embecta and Surmodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $289.30 million 5.04 $98.80 million N/A N/A Surmodics $105.14 million 4.89 $4.24 million ($0.75) -49.03

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Surmodics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Embecta and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 0 0 0 1.00 Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Embecta presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.83%. Surmodics has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.74%. Given Surmodics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Embecta.

Summary

Embecta beats Surmodics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta (Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

About Surmodics (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The IVD segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

