Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,264.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,545.80.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

