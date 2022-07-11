Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 80,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

