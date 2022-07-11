Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,048 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,048 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period.

ATRA stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

