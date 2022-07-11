Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $124.85 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.85.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

