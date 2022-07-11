Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,437 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,308 shares of company stock worth $7,348,989. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.