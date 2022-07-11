Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 311 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $80.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.22. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

