Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,171 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE RGR opened at $63.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $84.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $60,090.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

