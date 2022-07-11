Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $99.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.19.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

