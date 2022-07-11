Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,835,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,606 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $107,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $27,124,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

