Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

