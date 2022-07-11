Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,006,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBT. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $110.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $100,119. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

