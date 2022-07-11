Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $447,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,019,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,990,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $175.50 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

