Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.80 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average of $124.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.