Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Shares of DLTR opened at $167.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.