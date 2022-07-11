Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,391 shares of company stock worth $1,258,865 over the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

