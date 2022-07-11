Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.