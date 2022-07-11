Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.69.

NYSE PH opened at $248.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

