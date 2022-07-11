Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
CBOE opened at $118.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.
Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
