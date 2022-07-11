Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,202,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 205,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,380,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

