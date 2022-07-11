Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 299 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $2,632,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $793,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

PWR stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.