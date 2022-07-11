Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,864 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC opened at $44.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

