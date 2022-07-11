Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,791 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in H&R Block by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,182 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in H&R Block by 770.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 478,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 423,277 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $37.27 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

