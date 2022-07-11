Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,683,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $7,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,923.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,990 shares during the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $498.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

