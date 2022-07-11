Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $56.82 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.