Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.

InterDigital Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.