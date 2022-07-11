Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

