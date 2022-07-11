Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,154 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

