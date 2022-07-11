Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

