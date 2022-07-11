Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Moody’s by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,192,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $284.13 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.13 and a 200 day moving average of $319.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

