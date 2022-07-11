Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,620 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 240.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 195,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 230,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

