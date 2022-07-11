Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,624 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Radius Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Radius Health by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

