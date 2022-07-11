Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 677 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 491,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

