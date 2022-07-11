Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,545.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

