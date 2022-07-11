Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.