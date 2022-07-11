HighMark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

