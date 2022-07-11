Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $33.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

