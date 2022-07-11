Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

