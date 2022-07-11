Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $173.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

