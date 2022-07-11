Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,540.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

