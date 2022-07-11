Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $185.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

