Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 174,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

HUM stock opened at $483.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $490.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

