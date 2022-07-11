Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

