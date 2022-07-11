ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $164.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.77. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.60 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

