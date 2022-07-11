Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 113,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $86.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

