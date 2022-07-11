Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,545.80.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

