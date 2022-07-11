Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

