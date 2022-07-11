Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,054 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.97 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

