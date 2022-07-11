Ieq Capital LLC Buys 5,408 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $49,925,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,875,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 777,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.24 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

